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AI stock selloff fuels questions about Utah's data center future after midterms
By Liv Kelleher, KUTV,8 days ago
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A sharp selloff in artificial intelligence-related stocks following the midterm elections is raising questions about the future of data center development and whether proposed restrictions elsewhere could steer more projects toward Utah. The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 5% Thursday as investors weighed concerns...
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