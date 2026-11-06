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RUN OVER, BEATEN DOWN AND FINALLY A CHAMPION JUSTIN BOND CLAIMS NHRA PRO MODIFIED TITLE
By Bobby Bennett,8 days ago
Justin Bond had never won a championship until Sunday at the NHRA Las Vegas Nationals, where he defeated Mike Stavrinos in the final round and finally collected the one piece of hardware that had eluded him. The Canadian Pro Modified racer had finished runner-up twice, and after everything he endured in 2026, winning his first world title was almost too much to believe.
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