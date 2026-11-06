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Jalen Brunson’s ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Cameo Has a Playful Reference to the Knicks’ Big Win: ‘Gave It 110%’
By Chrissy Callahan,8 days ago
Mariska Hargitay’s dreams of a Jalen Brunson guest appearance on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” have become a reality. In August, the actor appeared on TODAY saying she was manifesting a cameo from the New York Knicks captain. Now, fans of the NBC series can watch the basketball player flex his acting muscles in the latest episode.