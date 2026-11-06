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November Library Article: The Holidays Are Here: Borrow A Cookbook
9 days ago
By Brittany Schaaf, St. Charles City-County Library: Turkey in the oven, green bean casserole cooling on the counter, little cousins running around the living room, sneaking peeks at Grandma's homemade pumpkin pies, uncles chatting about football with plates full of appetizers in their hands. This is what Thanksgiving feels like to me: family, warmth, and food. So this month, I have gathered up a collection of ways the Library can help you with your holiday meals (or teach you ways to make party-worthy, crowd-pleasing, homemade meals any day of the year).