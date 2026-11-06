undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jasper County Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Holloway Thanks Voters Following Reelection
By Amanda Gates,8 days ago
Following his reelection in the 2026 General Election, Jasper County Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Holloway has issued a statement expressing his gratitude to voters, family members, supporters, and county employees who stood beside him throughout the election season. Holloway, who secured a second term after challenging primary and general election...
2