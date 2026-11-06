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Dave Hoekel Parkway Interstate 70 Entrance and Exit Ramp Re-Opens November 5
8 days ago
ST. LOUIS – The Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville Design-Build Project team will reopen the westbound Interstate 70 entrance and exit ramp to David Hoekel Parkway in the city of Wentzville overnight Thursday, November 5, weather permitting. The ramps had been closed as part of a 30-day closure for paving the third lane of westbound I-70. Motorists are encouraged to wear their seat belts, pay attention in work zones, drive the posted work zone speed limit, and allow extra time for travel. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.