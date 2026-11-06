undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lenexa meeting gets heated as councilmember calls for censure of colleagues over open meetings violation
By Andrew Gaug,8 days ago
The Lenexa City Council meeting on Tuesday devolved into finger-pointing as two councilmembers went back and forth in a heated exchange over a ruling that several councilmembers broke Kansas’ open meetings law. From the dais on Tuesday, Councilmember Bill Nicks accused four other councilmembers of “secretly involving” him in...
5