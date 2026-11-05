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SWB RailRiders, The Adventure Begins with a Big Reveal this Saturday at PNC Field
5 days ago
The Adventure Begins Fall Festival is slated for this Saturday, November 7, at PNC Field. During this community-based event, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will unveil their new team identity. The fall festival, presented by the PA Army National Guard, starts at 1 P.M., with the new moniker announcement scheduled for approximately 3:10 P.M.