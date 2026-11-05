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Venture Global awards Worley EPC contract for CP2 expansion project
By BIC Staff,3 days ago
Worley has signed a reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Venture Global’s CP2 Expansion project. Worley has been providing early-stage engineering support on the CP2 Expansion project under a Master Services Agreement, with Venture Global targeting a Final Investment Decision in early 2027. CP2 project. CP2 is...