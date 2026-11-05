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Jewish Family Service of Northeastern Pennsylvania Awarded $15,000 Grant from the Robert H. Spitz Foundation
5 days ago
Jewish Family Service of Northeastern Pennsylvania (JFS) is honored to be a recipient of a $15,000 grant from the Robert H. Spitz Foundation as part of its 2026 grant cycle. This generous funding, administered by the Scranton Area Community Foundation, will provide vital support to JFS, allowing the organization to continue delivering essential programs and services to the community.