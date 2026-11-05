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Marywood University Plans Photo Recognition Display to Honor Veterans of the Marywood Community
5 days ago
The Marywood University Office of Military and Veteran Services is planning a special photo recognition display in the Rotunda of the Liberal Arts Center during the week of November 9–13, to honor veterans of the Marywood community and commemorate Veterans Day. Those being honored include student/staff/faculty veterans, current service...