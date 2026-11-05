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Robert H. Spitz Foundation Grant Continues Generous Support of Marywood University’s S.T.A.R.S Program
5 days ago
Marywood University received a 2026 Robert H. Spitz Foundation Grant for $20,000, which further strengthens the foundation’s longstanding, generous support of the STARS (Students Together Achieving Remarkable Success) Program. To date, the Robert H. Spitz Foundation has been a significant source of funding, awarding $93,000 to STARS since its inception in 2018.