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Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Department to host toy drive for The Wright Center for Patient and Community Engagement
6 days ago
The Lackawanna County Sheriff’s deputies will ensure local children have a great holiday season by hosting a toy drive benefiting The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement (TWCPCE). New, unwrapped toys and monetary donations will be accepted by deputies and TWCPCE staff during the Lackawanna Winter Market on...
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