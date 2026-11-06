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The Flexibility Papers No. 3: Old Drugs, New Possibilities – Repurposing as Part of the Rare Disease Framework
By James E. Valentine,8 days ago
In the first installment of The Flexibility Papers, we proposed a different starting point for rare disease drug development: rather than beginning with a conventional development program and asking what departures might be justified, FDA and sponsors should begin with the disease, the product, and the available evidence to identify a fit-for-purpose pathway. Our second installment considered how patient perspectives should meaningfully inform that process. This post takes up another part of the same question: What should development look like when the drug is not new, but its proposed use is?