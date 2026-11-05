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Sandra Norris
By Dick Mangrum,2 days ago
Sandra Kay Norris, 65, beloved wife of William Randall “Randy” Norris, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at her residence. Born on July 28, 1961, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sandra was the daughter of the late James and Cecil Aldrich Bond. Sandra devoted twenty-four years of service to Jantzen, working at its Westminster and Seneca locations, before going on to manage the Bingo Hall for twenty years. Her many years of work reflect a life of dedication and the connections built through familiar faces and daily conversations.