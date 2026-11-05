undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
50+ New Jersey Holiday Markets and Pops to Visit in 2026
By Isiah Christie,7 days ago
The holiday cheer is felt across the entire Garden State, with various markets and pop-ups found from Northern New Jersey down to the Shore. With shopping experiences, plenty of seasonal treats to try, and entertainment, it’s impossible to have a dull holiday season in New Jersey. We at The New Jersey Girl have rounded up a list of holiday markets + pop-ups to check out in the state, so read on to see them all.
3