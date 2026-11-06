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Nintendo discusses success of the Mario movies, still teasing more movies in the future
By Brian,8 days ago
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has commented on the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movies. Additionally, he’s again teased more films for the future. We knew this previously, but between the two Mario movies, they’ve made over $2 billion at the box office. Nintendo said that the films reached a large audience and “have provided an opportunity for people to get to know Mario.”