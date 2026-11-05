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Iceland Considers Its Own A2A Payments System
By Tom Nawrocki,5 days ago
The Central Bank of Iceland is exploring a new payments infrastructure that would enable account-to-account (A2A) payments for goods and services, as the country looks to modernize its payment systems and strengthen connections with the rest of Europe. Although Iceland is not a member of the EU, it has been seeking ways to better align its domestic payment processes with those of the continent.