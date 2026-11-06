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Leaders from Stephens County Schools speak at State Conference
By Chad Dorsett,8 days ago
This week, leaders from the Stephens County School System spoke to educators from across the state at a conference. Superintendent Dr. Connie Franklin, Deputy Superintendent John Stith, and Assistant Superintendent Brent Tuck were invited to speak, says Emrie Canen, School and Community Engagement Coordinator for the Stephens County School System.
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