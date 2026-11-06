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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (11/5): Nemeths vs. Slater & Red, Blackheart & Allie vs. Steelz & Hogan, Edwards vs. Bronson
9 days ago
-Highlights from last week. -Moose came to the ring for a promo. He challenged Syx to come out since he was the first person they had attacked. He took offense to them insulting TNA, since he is the face of TNA. Jospeh Sawyer and Samul Shaw walked to the ring and fought with Moose. Matt Hardy entered the ring with a pipe and Syx fled.