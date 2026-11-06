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College Volleyball (11/5): Kansas sweeps Baylor, Iowa State falls in five-set volleyball thriller
By Derek Martin,8 days ago
(KMAland) -- Kansas swept nationally ranked Baylor on Thursday night, while Iowa State suffered a five-set loss to UCF in regional college volleyball action. The No. 15 Jayhawks earned a 3-0 victory over No. 24 Baylor in a Big 12 showdown, while the Cyclones dropped a 3-2 decision to the Knights. South Dakota also picked up a victory, defeating Kansas City in four sets.