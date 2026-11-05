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Floodplain standards, gearing up for winter discussed at emergency planning committee
5 days ago
Higher floodplain standards, winter outlook and the implementation of an Emergency Services District were just some of the things discussed at the DeWitt County Local Emergency Planning Committee last Wednesday. “The local emergency planning committee was established some time ago,” DeWitt County Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Jordan Jr. said. “Whenever...