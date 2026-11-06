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The Springfield Sangamon County Regional Planning Commission working to reduce traffic in Springfield
By WICS/WRSP STAFF,9 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP)- The Springfield Sangamon County Regional Planning Commission held an open house today and people were able to learn about projected regional growth, traffic, and infrastructure improvements. Residents were able to speak with the project team and ask any questions and also leave comments. One of the purposes...