undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lakers’ New Signing Embraces Limited Role, Vows To Do The ‘Dirty Work’
By Vishwesha Kumar,3 days ago
A hard screen that gives Luka Doncic an extra step, or a defensive rebound that ends a possession, might be all Lawson Lovering is asked to deliver in a short stint. The new Los Angeles Lakers center seems to be very comfortable with that. With the team looking for size behind Walker Kessler, Lovering knows that his best chance to earn minutes is to make life easier for the players around him.