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Democrats make historic gains in Texas elections, ending decades of Republican dominance
8 days ago
As Democrats celebrate historic victories in Tuesday's midterm election, Midland County Republicans are reflecting on where their party fell short and what needs to change moving forward. Democrats secured major statewide victories Tuesday, including Gina Hinojosa's defeat of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and James Talarico's victory in the U.S. Senate...