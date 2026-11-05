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Bulls Projected To Select Athletic 6-Foot-2 Guard With Elite Defensive Potential In 2027 NBA Draft
By Vishwesha Kumar,4 days ago
A 6-foot-2 guard usually has to sell NBA teams on what he can do with the ball to go second overall. But. makes his strongest case when somebody else has it. The Arkansas freshman can crowd a ball handler up the floor, use his 6-foot-9 wingspan to pick off a pass, and turn a steal into a layup before the defense even thinks about getting back.