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Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro just misses ceremonial free throw at Suns-Magic
By DOUGLAS SANTO,8 days ago
Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro took the court Thursday night minutes before the Phoenix Suns tipped off against the Orlando Magic and just missed the ceremonial free throw. Gambadoro said he wasn’t nervous ahead of the big shot, but he did get some practice shots in Thursday afternoon at Mortgage Matchup Center before his one shot on the court.