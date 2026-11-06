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Maryland volleyball downs USC in five-set thriller
By aarnamishra,9 days ago
The Terps came back from a 2-1 set deficit to dominate the deciding set. After being caught in an intense battle against USC, Maryland volleyball found a breakthrough. The squeak of sneakers on the hardwood floor gave way to the pulse of the brass section the moment sophomore Sarah Toth and senior Eva Rohrbach denied the Trojans with their towering wall at the net to secure a hard-earned victory.