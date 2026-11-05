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Mortimer Secures Second-Team All-SSAC, 12 Earn Athletic Solutions All-Academic Honors
By Sam Corbett,3 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Southern States Athletic Conference announced the 2026 women's soccer year-end award winners Wednesday evening. League coaches selected individual award winners and All-Conference and All-Freshman Teams, while Champions of Character award winners and Athletic Solutions All-Academic honorees were also recognized. Coach of the Year: Jack Hartley, William...