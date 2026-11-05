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QurAlis Reports ANQUR Interim Data for STATHMIN-2-Targeting Agent QRL-201 in ALS
4 days ago
QurAlis reported interim ANQUR trial results showing target engagement, a biomarker signal, and a trend toward slower functional decline with QRL-201 in ALS. An investigational antisense oligonucleotide designed to correct a common splicing defect in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) showed signs of biological activity in interim trial data. QurAlis's QRL-201 demonstrated target engagement, a neurofilament biomarker reduction, and a trend toward slower functional decline in the phase 1 ANQUR trial (NCT05633459) in people with sporadic and C9orf72-related ALS.1.