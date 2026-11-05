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Ultra Music Festival Honored at the World Sustainability Awards
By John Cameron,7 days ago
For the second year, Ultra Music Festival was recognized at the World Sustainability Awards ceremony in Amsterdam. Ultra Music Festival‘s Mission: Home environmental initiative is continuing to make waves. For the second year in a row, the Miami gathering has been recognized at the World Sustainability Awards in Amsterdam, this time taking home the Communications & Stakeholder Engagement honor.