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Lady Wildcats Close Regular Season with Road Victory Over Savannah State, Turn Attention to SIAC Tournament
9 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (Nov. 5, 2026) – The Fort Valley State University women's volleyball team closed out its 2026 regular season on a high note Thursday evening, defeating Savannah State University 3-1 on the road at Tiger Arena. The Lady Wildcats showed resilience and determination, bouncing back from an opening-set loss to claim three consecutive sets and carry momentum into the upcoming Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Volleyball Championship.
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