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Prevention, possibilities, and board certification
7 days ago
A diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Preventive Medicine shares how board certification bridged the gap between epidemiology theory and real-world practice. On this episode of Vet Watch, host Christopher Lee, DVM, MPH, DACVPM, DACVM (Parasitology), talks with Fortune Sithole, BVSc, MSc, PhD, DACVPM, associate dean for academic affairs and professor at Lincoln Memorial University College of Veterinary Medicine at Orange Park, about the specialty that works quietly in the background to keep animals and people safe. Sithole shares his journey to board certification and why the American College of Veterinary Preventive Medicine (ACVPM) deserves a closer look.