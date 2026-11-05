undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sevasemten Misses Primary Endpoint in Pivotal Trial for Becker Muscular Dystrophy
4 days ago
Servier reported that sevasemten did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints in the pivotal GRAND CANYON trial for Becker muscular dystrophy. According to a recent news update from Servier, the company’s investigational agent sevasemten failed to meet its primary or secondary endpoints in the pivotal GRAND CANYON trial for Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD). The result reverses years of positive signals for a therapy that had been positioned to become the first approved treatment for the disease, which currently has none.1.