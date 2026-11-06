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U.S. Department of Energy announces $5B loan to boost nuclear power, including in Clinton
By Angeles Ponpa,8 days ago
CLINTON (25News Now) -The Clinton nuclear power plant is among six Illinois facilities that could benefit from a federal loan commitment of up to $5 billion aimed at modernizing existing nuclear plants and increasing electricity production across three states. The U.S. Department of Energy announced the conditional loan commitment to...
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