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San Antonio Missions Will Play as the Breakfast Tacos for Three Games in 2027
By Susan O'Brien,6 days ago
The San Antonio Missions are getting a new on-field persona next spring, and this one comes with a side of salsa. The Minor League Baseball club announced it will take the field as the San Antonio Breakfast Tacos for the first time ever, with the identity debuting during a three-game series from Friday, April 16 through Sunday, April 18, 2027.