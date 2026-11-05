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UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Rantoul voters give stamp of approval on cannabis dispensaries, at-large voting
7 days ago
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Unofficial election results show that voters in Rantoul appear to have approved two separate questions in the 2026 Midterm Election. The first was concerning whether or not the village should eliminate district representation, while the second asked community members if the village should lift a ban on marijuana dispensaries.