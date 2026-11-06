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Rutgers—Newark professor named criminologist of year
By Ayon Hajra,8 days ago
The American Society of Criminology's Division on Critical Criminology and Social Justice recently named Rutgers—Newark associate professor Frank Edwards as the 2026 "Criminologist of the Year." Edwards' research, teaching and advocacy within the broader field of criminology played a central role in his recognition, according to a press release by the School of Criminal Justice.
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