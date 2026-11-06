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Targum Spotlight: Rutgers students encourage blood donations through 'We Give Blood' campaign
By Mahi Patel,8 days ago
Rutgers is participating in the Big Ten "We Give Blood" campaign, competing to collect the most donations against 17 other Big Ten universities. Rutgers partners with Abbott, RWJBarnabas Health, the New York Blood Center and Rutgers Athletics to organize blood drives and raise awareness about blood donations, according to Environmental and Biological Sciences student and Campaign Ambassador Oscar Li.