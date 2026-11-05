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Marvin Harrison Jr. More Production Coming Off Texans Bye?
By Adam Henley,6 days ago
Houston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. returns from the team’s Week 8 bye still searching for a bigger role. The Texans acquired Harrison from the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 11, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Arizona sent Harrison and a 2027 sixth-round pick to Houston in exchange for Houston’s 2027 second-round and seventh-round picks, per NFL.com. Harrison was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.