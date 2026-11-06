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Indulge in retro scares at UCPAC's 'Carrie', 'Pet Sematary' 35mm screenings
By Zafir Ali,8 days ago
Last week, the Union County Performing Arts Center hosted another one of its monthly 35mm screenings, getting into the spooky season by screening two of Stephen King's most popular film adaptations — "Carrie" and "Pet Sematary." King's an author known for reveling in the macabre, so pairing these two adaptations together — along with the grit and grain real film reels provide — made for a deliciously entertaining and scary night.