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Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors Getting Weird – 49ers?
By Adam Henley,6 days ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been mentioned as a possible trade target for the San Francisco 49ers, though no report says the teams have talked. NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk reported Thursday that analyst Chris Simms said on PFT Live that some people around the league are wondering whether the 49ers could pursue Taylor. The report noted that people ask Simms such questions because he is close friends with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. It did not say Simms has inside information. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10.