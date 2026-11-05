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Little Shop of Horrors Special Screening Hosted by Ellen Greene Coming to the Florida Theatre
By FOLIO,5 days ago
The Florida Theatre has one more trick up its sleeve to close out the spooky season. What’s a better way to round out a time of elaborate costumes and scary monsters than with the showing of a film about a man-eating alien plant taking over the planet? Nothing, that’s what. This story has had numerous renditions Off-Broadway and one Broadway production with a handful of talented actresses. However, at its core, the film was originated by the incomparable Ellen Greene. Initially, Greene starred on the premiere Off-Broadway version of the show in 1982. Then in 1986, when the film adaptation was released, Greene returned, allowing the quirky characters to reach audiences all over the world. Now, on the film’s 40th anniversary, Greene returns to host live screenings of the film.
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