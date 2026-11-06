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Ubbi Dubbi 2027 Announces Canditopia Theme and Lineup Featuring ILLENIUM, Steve Aoki, and Galantis
By Press Release,9 days ago
Disco Presents has announced the lineup and theme for Ubbi Dubbi 2027, returning to Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas, April 23–24. One of the first major electronic music festivals of the spring season, the event will celebrate its eighth edition with a genre-spanning lineup led by ILLENIUM, Steve Aoki, Galantis, MK (Marc Kinchen), Deorro, Adventure Club, Jessica Audiffred, Lilly Palmer, and more. This year, festivalgoers will enter Canditopia, a candy-inspired universe where sweet house grooves meet sour, bass-heavy drops.