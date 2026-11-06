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Blume Summer Camp Announces First Artists for New Family Festival in Leicestershire
By Press Release,8 days ago
Blume Summer Camp, a new family festival from Hideout Festival co-founder Dan Blackledge and musician and creative director Molly Blackledge, will bring music, culture, and creativity into the countryside when it debuts August 6–8, 2027, at Stapleford Estate in Leicestershire and Rutland. Created for a generation of parents who...