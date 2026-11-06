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Grammy Museum Explores Latino Influence on Southern California Rave Culture With Bolo, DJ Irene, and Doc Martin
By Press Release,8 days ago
The Grammy Museum is bringing together influential figures from Southern California’s electronic music scene to explore the Latino communities, DJs, and dancers who helped shape the region’s rave culture. Featuring Bolo, DJ Irene, and Doc Martin, the discussion will be moderated by Richard Vission and examine the cultural legacy of the dancefloor, from underground party crews and club residencies to contemporary Latin house and festival stages.