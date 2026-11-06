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JACKPOT Festival 2026 Announces Phase Two Lineup and New Hard Techno Stage THE VAULT
By Press Release,8 days ago
JACKPOT Festival, the annual electronic music destination from independent event promoter RVLTN Events, is raising the stakes for its fifth anniversary with the announcement of its Phase Two lineup and the debut of THE VAULT, a new stage dedicated to hard techno and heavier underground sounds. Returning December 26–27, 2026,...