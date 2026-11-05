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Charges Filed Against Union Grove School Administrator
7 days ago
(WGTD)---The child porn case against Union Grove High School district administrator Thomas Johnson has some unusual twists and turns. For one thing, investigators who examined Johnson's two phones came up with just two photos of what appear to be child pornography, amidst numerous images of adult porn. In court Thursday, Johnson's attorney, Pat Cafferty, said that was a hallmark of someone who did not intentionally collect the illegal images. According to the complaint, Johnson admitted to investigators that he regularly visited adult pornographic web sites, a fact that he tried to hide from his wife by deleting content from the phones.