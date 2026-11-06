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Dropbox acquires Tigris Data for $350M, releases new AI productivity features
By Maria Deutscher,8 days ago
Dropbox Inc. is acquiring cloud storage startup Tigris Data Inc. for $350 million. The company announced the deal today in conjunction with a major update to its product portfolio. It introduced DBX Agent Cloud, a service that artificial intelligence agents can use to store their data. Dropbox is also adding new AI productivity features to its flagship file sharing platform.