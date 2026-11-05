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New Zealand Election Preview
By Charlotte Graham-McLay - AP,6 days ago
New Zealand votes in an election expected to be tight after a tense campaign. New Zealand’s election results are expected Saturday after a tense campaign left the main contenders neck and neck with no clear route to victory for either. Analysts don’t expect a simple majority for either the governing conservative coalition or the opposition. The uncertainty may reflect voter discontent as problems linger in New Zealand’s trade-based economy. There’s also growing support for politicians on the ideological flanks, which may mean more power for minor, more populist parties. The National leader Christopher Luxon faces a tough fight for a second term as prime minister, while Labour’s Chris Hipkins seeks a second chance at power. Voting began Oct. 26 with results due after polling places close Saturday evening.